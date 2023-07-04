Mother accused of killing 7-year-old daughter who was found mummified in closet left her there, had ‘no intention of returning’: Warrant

The Atlanta-area mother accused in the death of her 7-year-old daughter whose decaying body was discovered barely hidden in her apartment allegedly rolled the girl into a closet in her stroller and abandoned her up to four months before she was found.

Alondra Hobbs, 27, is charged with murder and child cruelty in the death of Alivia Hobbs-Jordan. The little girl was discovered Sunday, June 25 after a macabre call from a disconnected cellphone number to police in DeKalb County, Georgia, indicated that a dead child had been found inside the closet of an apartment in Decatur. Responding police found the remains of a child, including what “appeared to be a full head of hair and decayed flesh that was in the form of an arm and leg.”

The man who purportedly made the discovery told local NBC affiliate WXIA that the young victim “looked like a real mummy.”

Five days later, as Law&Crime previously reported, Hobbs was arrested and charged with murder.

Hobbs is believed to have abandoned her daughter in the closet with no plans of coming back, Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA reported, citing arrest warrants.

Records reportedly show that Hobbs likely left the girl in the closet sometime between Feb. 28 and June 25, WXIA said. The warrants specifically say that Hobbs left the apartment “with no intention of returning,” according to the report.

“I would have never thought my daughter would do something like this,” Hobbs’ mother, Tammy Matthews, told the news outlet. “I’m really lost for words.”

WXIA also reported that Matthews hasn’t spoken to Hobbs, and she doesn’t want to, because she believes Hobbs could have asked for help.

“Justice should be served,” Matthews said.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Alivia’s grandmother to cover the girl’s funeral expenses.

WXIA reported that Hobbs’ July 3 court date has been delayed.

Law&Crime’s Colin Kalmbacher contributed to this report.

