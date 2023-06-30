The mother of a 7-year-old girl whose dead and decaying body was found barely hidden in an Atlanta-area closet over the weekend has been arrested and charged with her daughter’s murder, police said.

Alondra Hobbs, 27, stands accused of felony murder and cruelty in the second degree over the death of Alivia Hobbs-Jordan. She was arrested and charged on Thursday, a spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department told Law&Crime in an email.

“The suspect is currently in a local hospital and will be transported to the jail upon her release,” the DKPD said.

According to local jail records reviewed by Law&Crime, a woman named Alondra Denise Hobbs has been in and out of the Dekalb County lockup on numerous occasions in recent years. In August 2019, she was arrested on one count of simple assault. In May 2020, Hobbs was arrested on one count of battery – family violence.

On Sunday evening, a DKPD officer found the corpse of a child in the closet to unit number 29 at the Hidden Valley Apartments on Misty Water Drive in Decatur – the county seat and part of the Atlanta metro area – in response to a mysterious and macabre phone call.

“The comments on the call stated a 8-10 year old juvenile was deceased in the closet,” the DKPD incident report obtained by Law&Crime said. “The complainant did not give any further details and called from a disconnected cell phone.”

A neighbor told the responding officer that a former tenant moved out “a couple of months” ago and that she had not seen her since then, the police report goes on to say.

“I checked the location and observed what appeared to be a juvenile female (approximately 2-4 years of age) deceased in the closet,” the officer wrote in the report. “I observed what appeared to be a full head of hair and decayed flesh that was in the form of an arm and leg.”

Homicide detectives took over the investigation soon thereafter.

The initial incident report lists Hobbs-Jordan’s mother, and another man, as “other persons involved” but contains no additional details.

The grim discovery of the young girl’s body shocked and outrage other tenants in the building and neighbors in the area.

One man told local NBC affiliate WXIA that he was the one who made the discovery – choosing to remain nameless.

“She looked like a real mummy,” he said. “You could tell it was a young girl by what she had on and by her hair.”

According to the anonymous man, he happened upon the scene around 4:00 p.m. on June 25 and saw the door to the apartment “wide open,” the TV station reports. Then, as he got closer, he said he noticed an awful “stench.” The man went inside to investigate, finding the lights off, all the furniture still in its place, with objects strewn about the countertops as if someone had “left in a hurry.”

Investigating further, the man told WXIA, he noticed another open door. Then, he said, he saw a human arm hanging out of the closet.

“I had to stand there for like a minute or two before I realized what it was,” the man told the TV station. “It’s a dead child.”

