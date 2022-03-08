‘Monster’ Mother and the Man Who Allegedly Paid to Rape Her Daughter Now Indicted in the Girl’s Murder

Grand jurors have indicted both adults allegedly responsible for the murder and rape of a young Georgia girl. As previously alleged, the mother Kristy Marie Siple, 35, a.k.a. Kristy Hoskins, trafficked her own daughter Kamarie Holland, 5, to the girl’s killer, identified as Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37.

The grand jurors from Russell County, Alabama — where authorities said the child was found dead in an abandoned house — indicted both adults for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, according to The Ledger-Enquirer. As the person who allegedly strangled Holland to death and recorded himself sexually abusing the victim’s body after that, Williams was indicted with human trafficking, abusing a corpse, producing child pornography, capital murder of someone younger than 14, three counts of capital murder for a causing a death in the course of a kidnapping, rape, and sodomy. Siple faces a count of sex trafficking for allegedly taking money for the sexual abuse, and three counts of felony murder with base charges of rape, sodomy, and kidnapping.

Holland went missing from her mother’s home in Columbus, Georgia. Authorities found her dead in an abandoned house on Dec. 13 across the Chattahoochee River in Phenix City, Alabama. Authorities said that Williams used to live there.

According to officials, Siple claimed the child slept in bed with her at her home, but when she woke up, Holland was gone. She said that she lived at the residence alone, but the girl’s father let her have visitation with her daughter, authorities said.

Speaking before the criminal case, Siple appeared the mournful parent.

“I’m a mommy,” Siple told WTVM in a Dec. 15. “I did not have nothing to do with this. She was my life. I lived for her daily. She was my only girl. I have 3 boys and her.”

Karmarie’s father Corey Holland had choice words for Siple, however.

“She’s a monster,” Karmarie’s father Corey Holland said after initial charges. “A real mother protects and would die for her children. Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel Kamarie. We will ask that you continue to make your news about her and the justice she deserves.”

