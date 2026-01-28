A 27-year-old man in California has been convicted of killing his father and stepmother, breaking into their home and livestreaming to social media as he shot the victims while his young stepsister watched in horror.

A San Francisco jury last week found Irvin Hernandez-Flores guilty on two counts of second-degree murder, each with an allegation of using a firearm causing death, in connection with the slayings of Jose Hernandez and Yesenia Soto, authorities announced.

"This horrific crime left a young woman without her parents and rocked a community," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement following the proceedings. "Our homicide unit works tirelessly each and every day to bring justice and accountability in these cases, and this verdict affirms that our continued efforts yield the results that our victims deserve."

According to a news release from the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, Hernandez-Flores at about 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2022, drove to the victims' home in the 1100 block of Ingerson Avenue near Jennings Street. The former U.S. Marine then scaled the couple's locked security fence and forced his way into the house.

Upon entering, Hernandez-Flores first shot his father five times before turning the gun on his stepmother and shooting her six times. The father was pronounced dead at the scene. Hernandez-Flores's stepmother was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead the following day.

Both murders took place in front of Hernandez and Soto's 11-year-old daughter, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Authorities said that after the murders, Hernandez-Flores took out his phone and began livestreaming the scene.

"In this video, the defendant appears proud and happy with himself, all while you can clearly see his father lying in a pool of blood, and his stepmother slowly dying from her multiple gunshot wounds," San Francisco District Attorney's Office spokesperson Randy Quezada told the Chronicle in 2022. "These were crimes that were clearly premeditated."

In a jailhouse interview with local Fox affiliate KTVU, Hernandez-Flores claimed he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the murders and did not "remember much" from that night. He did remember that he entered the couple's bedroom while they slept, which is when his father woke up and charged at him.

"Once I emptied the clip I turned on the lights and I see him on the floor," Hernandez-Flores recalled. "I see his suffering and then I stopped his suffering."

"You shot him some more?" the reporter asked.

"Yes, ma'am," he responded.

Hernandez-Flores said he did not remember much of what he said on the livestream, but claimed it was likely his way of saying "goodbye" to his family.

Afterward, Hernandez-Flores said the child was so shocked at what she had witnessed that she did not even cry, adding that he needed to help her call 911.

"No child should have to witness the murder of her parents like the victim did in this tragic case," Assistant District Attorney John Roman said in a statement.