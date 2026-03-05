A California mother whose 1-year-old son died after she left him in a hot car while she visited a medical spa is headed to prison.

After pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter, 20-year-old Maya Hernandez was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the hot car death of her 1-year-old son Amillio. As Law&Crime previously reported, Hernandez left her two young sons by themselves in her car for two hours in the summer sun while she visited a medical spa in Bakersfield, California, on June 29, 2025. When she returned to the car after her procedure, Amillio was unresponsive and later died.

It was originally reported that Hernandez was going to the medical spa for lip filler injections. A witness testified in court that she was getting a non-surgical Brazilian butt lift, a procedure that takes about 20 minutes. Staff at the spa testified that the office was backed up, which kept Hernandez away from her children for two hours. During that time, she never checked on her children or mentioned to anyone that she brought them with her.

Hernandez testified that she checked on the boys using an app on her phone. She believed the car would stay cool with the air conditioner on, but the car shut itself off after an hour. As the air temperature rose to 101 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature inside the car rose even higher.

When Hernandez finally returned to her car at 4:30 p.m., she found Amillio foaming at the mouth and having a seizure, police said. Employees of the medical spa rushed out to help and brought Amillio's then-2-year-old brother inside to cool him down with water. Police arrived at the scene at 4:45 p.m.

Amillio, who had a body temperature of 107 degrees, was brought to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:48 p.m.

On Thursday, Judge Charles Brehmer sentenced Hernandez to a total fixed term of 15 yearsin prison. He addressed the court and Hernandez, saying, "Amillio's never going to be forgotten." He added, "Maya will be going to prison. Maya already has a life sentence because of the loss of Amillio."