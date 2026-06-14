A U.S. Army National Guardsman who just returned from drill duty shot a man dead after he found the victim in bed with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.

Natravien Landry, 27, last week pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of U.S. Army Sgt. Andre S. Stewart Jr. at Fort Gordon Army base (formerly Fort Eisenhower) in Augusta, Georgia. Landry faces up to life behind bars and must serve at least 10 years in prison, according to records.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2024, at an apartment complex on the base. A probable cause arrest affidavit said Landry had reported for drill duty earlier that morning and was on break when he headed toward the woman's home.

A witness told feds that Landry, who was still in uniform, asked who owned the black truck parked in front of the apartment. When the front door opened, Landry barged into the home.

Once inside, Landry headed toward the bedroom where he confronted Stewart, who was dating the woman at the time. The woman said they were sleeping when she heard a commotion. Landry struck Stewart four times with the gun and then shot him. Stewart stumbled from the bedroom and fell down the stairs.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Landry fled the scene and was later arrested after a traffic stop. He threw the gun out of the window. His military uniform was in the car.

Landry admitted to shooting Stewart in a Mirandized interview. The woman at the center of the ordeal told investigators that Landry was jealous of Stewart.

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Rasheika Jones, Stewart's sister, said in a GoFundMe account description her brother was "viciously murdered." He left behind a 5-year-old son who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

"Andre was a young man starting to build his life," she wrote.

A sentencing date for Landry has yet to be set.