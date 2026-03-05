A Kentucky woman allegedly fired several shots at her mother — and then called 911 asking for help.

Brianna Rich, 27, was charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of her mother, 50-year-old Carol Rich. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the London, Kentucky, home where the mother and daughter lived after receiving reports of a shooting on the night of March 14, 2025. The person who called 911 was Brianna Rich, who told dispatchers, "I just shot at my mother."

According to reporting by local Fox affiliate WDKY, Brianna Rich allegedly told 911 dispatchers that she shot her mother around five times after the two had a physical altercation. Brianna Rich said during her call, "I'm holding blankets on her wounds, and she don't have a pulse. There's a lot of blood."

When the dispatcher asked Brianna Rich what happened before the alleged shooting, she said her mother "came at me. Trying to hurt me and choke me. It's been going on for a while now. I haven't been able to go out of the house."

Carol Rich was found by first responders outside the house. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members told local CBS affiliate WKYT that Brianna Rich was staying at her mother's house while she dealt with a drug problem that may have become active again after she was sober for two years.

In an interview with WDKY, Brianna Rich's older sister, Bridgett Rich, said the fatal shooting was not the first time her sister tried to kill her mother. Bridgett Rich told WDKY that her younger sister "tried to stab" Carol Rich several years ago, but was stopped by her mother's boyfriend at the time.

Brianna Rich was charged with murder and remains in custody at the Laurel County Correctional Center. WDKY reported that she was ordered on Tuesday to undergo an inpatient competency examination. Her next court hearing was scheduled for June 1.