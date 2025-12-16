A California woman who allegedly let her baby die in a hot car while she was getting lip filler at a med spa was getting a different procedure, a witness said at her trial.

Maya Hernandez, 20, will soon learn her fate from the jury deciding her murder case. Prosecutors said that on June 29, Hernandez left her 1- and 2-year-old sons in her car while she got a lip filler procedure at a medical spa in Bakersfield, California. Her 1-year-old, Amillio, died after the vehicle became too hot.

In a stunning revelation during testimony on Dec. 11, a spa aesthetics injector told the court that Hernandez was not there to receive lip filler, a procedure that takes 15 to 20 minutes. She was there to get a liquid Brazilian butt lift (BBL), which can take considerably longer.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

According to courtroom reporting by local NBC affiliate KGET, Hernandez took the stand on Monday in her own defense. During her testimony, she stated that she did not think the BBL procedure would take two hours and believed that it would only take 20 minutes.

However, the spa injector testified that on the day of Hernandez's procedure, the spa was backed up. She suggested to Hernandez that she wait in the car until they were ready for her. The employee testified that Hernandez did not mention that her kids were in the car or that she was in a hurry.

More from Law&Crime: 'It's not like I left them in there for them to just f—ing die': Mom who left babies in sweltering car while she got lip filler faces murder charge

When Hernandez took the stand in her own defense, she testified that she checked her Apple Watch while she waited inside the spa. KGET reported that prosecutors revealed she checked her Apple Watch 45 times, and that she could have easily seen how much time had passed while she was waiting inside. During that time, she allegedly never went outside to check on the boys while temperatures reached 101 degrees Fahrenheit.

Law&Crime previously reported that Hernandez was told via text by a med spa employee that she was allowed to bring her children inside.

When Hernandez left the spa after her liquid BBL procedure was finished, she told the court that she found Amillio unresponsive in the car and put cold air on him.

KGET reported that while prosecutors showed the court photos of Hernandez and her two boys, followed by pictures from the scene where Amillio died, she cried the whole time.

Hernandez was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and two counts of child cruelty.