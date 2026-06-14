A Florida woman allegedly swerved her car toward kids who were playing on a sidewalk, later saying she was using them as "target practice" and telling their mother "Yes, I did try to run your f—ing children over."

Pamela Dresser, 59, is accused of an enhanced count of aggravated assault because she yelled a racial epithet at the kids. She also faces four counts of child abuse without great bodily harm and two counts of threatening a public servant.

The incident unfolded shortly before 7 p.m. June 7 at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Rosa L. Jones Drive in Cocoa, a probable cause arrest affidavit said. Four kids were playing on the sidewalk when Dresser allegedly drove her car toward them "causing all of them to run toward the house."

They narrowly escaped the car and were not hurt, cops said. The kids' mother, who was watching all of this occur, yelled "what are you doing?" Dresser allegedly responded "f—ing n—."

The mother later confronted Dresser about her alleged actions.

"Yes, I did try to run your f—ing children over," Dresser said, per cops.

Officers arrived on scene and approached the suspect who was in a "highly agitated state." According to the affidavit, she told cops she was using the kids as "target practice." She later claimed the comment was a joke.

Dresser denied trying to hit the kids, saying she "made a wide turn" to avoid a cart on the side of the road. She then said she drove onto a gravel lot and did a couple of "donuts," officers wrote. She parked her car in front of her apartment and got out where she was confronted by the kids' mother.

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As the cops were walking away, she allegedly said she was going to deliver a "special present" to them.

"That is a threat," she said, cops allege.

Police arrested Dresser and took her to the Brevard County Jail, where she remains on a $250,000 bond. Her next court date is set for July 2.