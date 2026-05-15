A 28-year-old Florida mother is behind bars after her 5-year-old autistic son was found wandering naked and alone along a residential roadway while she was working a full shift at an assisted living facility.

Yvana Miller was taken into custody Thursday and charged with one count of child neglect after authorities say she left the child unsupervised for hours while she was at work.

According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, neighbors on Caterina Court in North Fort Myers contacted authorities on Wednesday after spotting the young child alone near the road. The child was reportedly found without clothing and lacked any adult supervision.

A report from local NBC and ABC affiliate WBBH indicated that a neighbor observed the boy attempting to eat Styrofoam in a garage and provided him with apple juice because he appeared to be dehydrated.

When deputies and Fire Rescue personnel arrived at the scene to conduct a welfare check, they confirmed that no adults were present inside the residence. Investigators described the living conditions as sparse, noting that the home contained little furniture, minimal food, and no running water.

Detectives eventually located Miller at her place of employment in Cape Coral. During an interview, Miller reportedly admitted to leaving the 5-year-old alone for approximately eight hours so she could work her shift. She allegedly informed investigators that she was monitoring the child's well-being remotely "through a doorbell camera" she had placed inside the home.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno issued a sharp rebuke regarding the mother's choice to rely on a digital device to watch a young child.

"You cannot leave a child home alone for hours and expect technology to replace responsible parenting," Marceno said in a statement. "This innocent child was found sitting outside alone near the roadway, completely unsupervised. Thanks to alert neighbors and the swift response from our deputies and detectives, this child is now safe. We will always fight to protect those who cannot protect themselves."

Neighbors expressed relief that the situation did not escalate into a fatality. One resident, Ellen Schaeffer, pointed out to WBBH that the townhome complex is surrounded by ponds without gates or fences, noting that a child could easily drown. Another neighbor, Angela Graves, told reporters that "anything could have happened to him" and expressed gratitude that the boy was spotted before a tragedy occurred.

Body camera footage released by the sheriff's office captured a deputy attempting to comfort the boy, asking, "Hi. Hello. What's your name?"

The footage also recorded a bystander's frustration with the mother's apparent concerns during the investigation, asking, "Why are you worried about your driver's license when you should be worried about your kid?"

Following an evaluation by emergency medical services, the child was released into the care of a family member. Under Florida statutes, child neglect is a third-degree felony that carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison.

Miller was taken into custody and booked into the Lee County Jail. Her bond had not been set as of Friday morning. It was not immediately clear when Miller was scheduled to appear in court.