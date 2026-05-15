An Alabama man faces a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of his son's girlfriend.

Jeffrey Scott Towers, 54, was charged with manslaughter two months after the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Whitney Robeson. According to the Trussville Police Department, officers responded to a call about a shooting at a home in Trussville, Alabama, around 9:30 p.m. on March 7. When they arrived, they found Robeson with a gunshot wound and transported her to the hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

On May 11, police said Towers was being held responsible for Robeson's death.

Alabama-based news outlet Al.com reported that the Jefferson County Coroner initially ruled the shooting to be accidental. Specific details about the circumstances of the alleged shooting were not made publicly available.

Robeson, a Virginia native, was a graduate of Auburn University and earned her degree in interior design in May 2025. She was dating Towers' son at the time of her death.

According to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime, the complaint against Towers alleged that he "recklessly cause[d] the death" of Robeson by "shooting her with a firearm." After he was arrested, he was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and posted $30,000 bond.

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In a statement to Law&Crime, Towers' defense attorney Johnny Amari of the Amari Law Firm said, "What happened to Ms. Robeson was a tragic event. While we understand that the justice system must play out, we know that the facts will show that Mr. Towers has no criminal history, has been a productive and upstanding citizen for his entire life and is not guilty of these charges."

Towers' next court date was not available.