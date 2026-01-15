A Minnesota mom allegedly killed her 18-month-old daughter when she filled her bottle with a "significant amount" of sleep medication after she lost custody of the girl.

Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Champlin responded Friday to a home in the 11900 block of Castle Rock Court. When cops arrived, they found a young child not breathing. An adult woman was also in medical distress after an apparent suicide attempt. Both were rushed to the hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

The mother, 23-year-old Maige Elizabeth Yang, is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of her daughter, De'Ali Blia Delgado. Yang has since been released from the hospital and is now in the Hennepin County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Officers spoke with Yang's parents, who said their daughter had a court hearing earlier Friday during which a judge granted temporary custody to the girl's father. When Yang returned home, she allegedly took De'Ali and carried her to a bedroom upstairs. Sometime later, Yang's father tried to enter the bedroom but found the door locked, the parents told investigators.

He reportedly forced his way into the room and found the victim on the floor with her lips turning blue. The father said he grabbed the girl and ran downstairs before calling 911.

After receiving her Miranda rights, Yang allegedly admitted to pouring a "significant amount" of sleep medication into her daughter's bottle in order to "make the pain go away." She then fed the bottle to De'Ali hoping the girl would "pass peacefully in her sleep," cops wrote.

De'Ali's father, Erick Delgado, started a GoFundMe to raise money for a funeral for his "beautiful princess." He wrote:

It's with my heart shattered that I write this post. My baby girl De'Ali Blia Delgado was not just taken away from me, She was murdered. I did everything right. Today I was suppose to wake up right next to my daughter. I had finally won custody of my beautiful baby on Friday , January 9th at 11:30Am and by 4Pm her life was gone. I fought my hardest for you, and the justice system failed you.

Yang is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10.