An Alabama woman is behind bars after authorities said she neglected her two teenagers with autism until one of them died.

Amanda Morgan, 39, was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation into the death of one of her children. According to reporting by local Fox affiliate WALA, Morgan is the mother of two teenage children with autism, ages 14 and 16. On Oct. 8, 2025, officers from the Mobile Police Department responded to Morgan's home and found her 14-year-old son dead and allegedly observed signs of neglect in the home.

Months later, Morgan was charged with the murder of her son and aggravated child abuse.

Morgan appeared in court on Wednesday for a bond hearing, where witnesses testified to the state of Morgan's home when they found her son dead last fall, local CBS affiliate WKRG reported. There was reportedly evidence that Morgan had left both of her teenagers home alone overnight before her son was found. A witness testified that Morgan would leave the teenagers home by themselves for "extended periods of time."

According to an autopsy report, the 14-year-old boy was found with a blanket wrapped around his neck. His cause of death was stated as "accidental strangulation." Testimony revealed that the home was apparently kept in a poor living condition; the home had no air conditioning or running water, and it was infested with insects and human waste.

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WKRG reported that Morgan's 16-year-old was hospitalized for malnutrition. At the bond hearing, Morgan was ordered not to have contact with her surviving child.

A judge set Morgan's bond at $40,000 for the aggravated abuse charge and $400,000 for the murder charge. She remains in custody at the Mobile County Metro Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned on March 24.