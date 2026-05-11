A 32-year-old mother in Florida is facing a felony charge after her 4-year-old daughter drowned during a pool party, spending "several minutes" at the bottom of the pool while a "large group of people" was present.

Rosette Pierrecius was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with one count of child neglect resulting in great bodily harm, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the Bradenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Kendall Ridge Apartment Complex at 302 26th Ave W at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Within three minutes of arriving at the address, first responders located the young girl and immediately began performing CPR. Emergency medical personnel subsequently transported the child to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives determined that a large group of people, including the child's family, was attending a party at the complex's pool when the 4-year-old girl slipped underwater while swimming. The investigation indicates the child was allegedly "at the bottom of the pool for several minutes before she was discovered."

The incident drew a massive law enforcement response that startled neighbors. Resident Hope Levan told Sarasota ABC affiliate WWSB that she arrived home from work to find between eight and nine police cars staged near the complex office.

"You have to pay more attention to the kids when you take them to the pool," Levan told the station, noting she had taken her own granddaughter to the same pool just days earlier. "When you turn your back, they go in the pool start to play and you have to pay more attention with them because kids are kids and they don't know what's dangerous there."

In a statement following the arrest, the Bradenton Police Department emphasized that drownings are the leading cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4 and can occur even in crowded environments with many adults nearby.

"Even when lifeguards are present, we cannot emphasize strongly enough the importance of a dedicated 'water watcher' to help keep our children safe," the department wrote.

Authorities emphasized that the investigation into the circumstances of the child's drowning remains active.

Pierrecius remained in custody at the Manatee County Jail on a $5,000 bond Monday morning, according to online records. It was not immediately clear when she was scheduled to appear in court.

Under Florida law, if convicted of the second-degree felony charge, Pierrecius could face up to 15 years in a state correctional facility.