 William O'Reilly Murdered Masako Kenley of Utah: Police
Missing Utah Woman Was Found Murdered Along River. Police Blame a 75-Year-Old ‘Acquaintance.’

Alberto LuperonJul 5th, 2021, 4:59 pm
Masako Kenley

The search for a missing Utah woman has ended in tragedy, and now a 75-year-old “acquaintance” of the woman is accused of murder. Masako Kenley, 53, was found dead along the Jordan River near 8900 South and 700 West, according to the Sandy City Police Department. William O’Reilly, 75, killed her, according to the police.

Kenley was reported missing on Saturday, cops said; they added that she was last seen Friday at about 4 p.m. local time in the city of Midvale. Her car was later discovered in a parking lot in the city of Sandy, officers also noted.

Cops described the area where Kenley was found as having thick brush and being heavily wooded. The alleged motive behind the alleged murder remains unclear.

O’Reilly has been arrested and will be booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, police said, but he does not appear in online jail records as of Monday afternoon.

A GoFundMe campaign to support Kenley’s family raised $33,334 of a $35,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.

[Image via Sandy City Police Department]

