Missing 75-year-old MLB stadium greeter was murdered and dumped in container, police say

Police in Baltimore, Maryland, identified human remains that were found in a container earlier this month as belonging to missing woman Versey Spell, 75.

Spell had disappeared under disturbing circumstances. She had been reported missing from the 3900 block of Barrington Road on Oct. 19, police said. Her family reportedly found that the basement door of the resident had been kicked in and both apartments in the home were in disarray, according to WBAL.

Spell lived in the home for the past 15 years, renting it from a friend and co-worker, people who knew her said. A retired federal employee, she had been working as a greeter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the baseball stadium.

But when the family arrived at the home a strange woman was in the homeowner’s bed, the family told WJZ.

Spell’s cane, walker, and other health care items were left behind. Her glasses and other personal possessions were discovered outside.

“So, we don’t know why her keys were in the basement and why her glasses were out in the grass,” her sister Bettea Brown-Wilson told WBAL.

Police said that skeletal remains were found inside a container in the rear of the location at the 3400 block of Garrison Boulevard on March 7. The medical examiner’s office determined it was Spell and ruled the death a homicide.

“Homicide detectives are actively investigating this murder,” Baltimore police spokesperson James A. Merritt said in an email to Law&Crime. “There are no additional details to share at this time.”

The missing woman suffered from polio and lupus, the family said.

“It’s terrible,” Brown-Wilson said when Spell went missing. “I don’t sleep, I don’t eat. The whole family’s just, we just don’t know because she wasn’t like that. She has polio and she has lupus.”

A prayer vigil is starting now for 75-year-old Versey Spell who was last seen Oct 14th. Family says when someone went to check-up on Spell, the front door was found forced open, inside a mess & personal health-related items left there @wjz pic.twitter.com/2VpcaawwV2 — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) November 2, 2022

Police have not released any additional details and there are no suspects in the case.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]