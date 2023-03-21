An auction house in Georgia is selling a collection of furniture and other items from the Murdaugh family estate, according to various local media outlets.

The Liberty Auction house operates out of Pembroke, Georgia, and the auction is slated to occur at 4:00 p.m. on March 23, a Facebook post by the company notes. Only in-person bidding is allowed.

“Here is a glimpse into a prominent estate picked up in Colleton County, South Carolina,” the post reads. “We still have a lot of setting up to do but we can’t wait to see everyone Thursday night!”

The “prominent” family was confirmed to be the fate-stricken Murdaughs, according to Charleston-based MyNetworkTV/ABC affiliate WCIV. The items up for sale have been culled from the family’s former hunting lodge, known locally as “Moselle,” according to Greenville, South Carolina-based Fox affiliate WHNS.

The property has long been so named for its location at 4147 Moselle Road in Colleton County, South Carolina – and the road itself is named after a river that flows through France, Germany, and Luxembourg.

Would-be buyers will be able to bid on a red leather chair and ottoman set, a red leather sofa, a collection of monogrammed pillows, a series of green-and-brown dishes with rabbit and deer decorations on them, lamps made out of dead turtle shells, and several animal skulls and heads including deer antlers, longhorn horns, and one trophy mount, according to images posted by the auction house late last week.

There are also multiple large mirrors for sale, as well as framed art, an oriental rug, and an Old Glory-style piece of Americana or folk art.

The photographs of the pillows, in particular, appear to offer tell-tale evidence of who they formerly belonged to: the monograms show the letters “MMB” in succession. Monogramming standards often place the final initial in the middle of a group of three and the “M” in the center appears to be the largest letter on each embroidered pillow.

Margaret “Maggie” Kennedy Branstetter Murdaugh, 52, was killed along with her youngest son, Paul Terry Murdaugh, 22, at Moselle on the night of June 7, 2021. The pair were repeatedly shot to death near the dog kennels, several yards away from the main house, by Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh, 54, using at least two separate long guns.

According to Liberty Auction, additional images of the wares up for sale are slated to be posted online on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences by Judge Clifton Newman for the murder of his wife and son. He is currently in the process of appealing his conviction.

In late January, the court released body-worn camera footage from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agent Jeff Croft on the day after the brutal double murders, from inside Moselle. That footage, however, does not appear to depict any of the items available for sale at the upcoming auction in the initial post.

