Man wounded in biker gang bar shootout that killed 3 faces murder charges

A man wounded in a deadly shootout between several biker gangs at an Oklahoma bar on April Fools’ Day faces murder charges in the case, authorities said.

The shooting happened on Saturday at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Two victims have been identified: Francisco Tanajara, 38, and Eric Oberholtzer, 29. The third person has not been identified, as officials await a positive ID before notifying family members.

Authorities said that Felicia Wallace, 35, Clayton Owens, 36, and Tyler Myers, 34 were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

Tyler Myers was booked on murder charges after he was released from the hospital.

Wallace, who was working the karaoke bar, was an unintended victim and was not involved in the gunfight, police said.

Details about what led to the fight were not revealed, but the shootout reportedly happened between two rival gangs — the Bandidos and the Homietos — according to an affidavit obtained by News 9. The document says that an unidentified man hit Myers in the back of the head, and fighting broke out between Oberholtzer and Tanajara before the shooting began.

Oberholtzer was described on a GoFundMe page as “an amazing friend, uncle, son, and brother.”

“He always knew how to make someone laugh,” the fundraising page said.

The U.S. Justice Department included the Bandidos in a 2021 list of outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMGs) whose members allegedly use their clubs as conduits for criminal enterprises. The Bandidos, the feds said, were among the gangs that “pose a serious national domestic threat and conduct the majority of criminal activity linked to OMGs, especially activity relating to drug trafficking and, more specifically, to cross-border drug smuggling.”

In 2019, a member of the Homietos motorcycle gang and former member of the Mexican Mafia gang involved in a Texas convenience store shooting pleaded guilty to federal unlawful ammunition possession charges.

In 2020, a 42-year-old veteran member of the Homietos gang was sentenced in Texas to federal prison after his convictions for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

