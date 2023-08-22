Treyivion Shaquille Ross, 26, and David Ray Young, 56, were complete strangers when they got into a minor fender bender, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office in Texas. They stepped out of their vehicles at a gas station to exchange information, but Ross lashed out, attacking the man more than twice his age.

Now he has been sentenced to prison for slightly longer than the victim lived.

Ross received a 58-year term on Thursday. He will have the opportunity for parole once he serves at least half of it.

“Ross was driving a recently purchased 2010 blue Mitsubishi Lancer that day,” prosecutors said in a news release. “As he pulled out of the parking lot, he and Young collided. Young was driving a 2011 black Lincoln MKZXXX.”

Surveillance footage of the 2020 incident showed they stepped out to exchange information, but Ross punched Young in the face, knocking him out, prosecutors said.

Young was unconscious on the pavement as Ross kept beating him, stomping and kicking him so badly that the 56-year-old was paralyzed from the neck down.

Young lived out his days in a wheelchair — his elderly mother served as his caregiver. He died on Nov. 28, 2022, because of complications from his injuries, prosecutors said.

“For two years, David Young’s elderly mother fed him, bathed him, cleaned his medical tubes and was with him every step of the way,” Assistant District Attorney Maroun Koutani said. “No mother should have to bury their son.”

Jurors convicted Ross on Wednesday.

“This defendant’s short temper and history of assaulting others made him a danger to our community,” Koutani said. “It’s clear that his weapon of choice is his hands, and we believe the jury did the right thing by handing down an appropriate sentence and ensuring the safety of our community.”

“This was a senseless and unreasonable reaction to a petty dispute,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “The victim’s family lost a devoted father and beloved son and although we were able to get justice, the family will never see their loved one again.”

Court records show that prosecutors also noted Ross’ criminal history as including cocaine possession, failing to report to his community supervision officer and testing positive for substances, forging a check, strangling his girlfriend, and striking a man with a piece of a broom.

