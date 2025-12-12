A North Carolina man who has raised over $100,000 on GoFundMe after being stabbed on a light rail train last week is facing his own assault case now after being charged with allegedly socking his pregnant girlfriend in the face, causing a "facial fracture." He also allegedly threatened to kill the woman and her kids.

Kenyon Dobie, 24, appeared in court Thursday for the alleged attack on the mother of his unborn child and 1-year-old son, with a no-contact order being issued following his release on bond with electronic monitoring, according to court records.

Dobie has amassed more than $114,000 on GoFundMe as of Thursday evening after being stabbed on a Charlotte light rail on Dec. 5. His alleged attacker, Oscar Solarzano, is facing a federal charge of committing an act of violence on a mass transportation system. He allegedly stabbed Dobie in the chest and is currently in the country illegally.

"Luckily I survived but my body has taken plenty damage," Dobie wrote in his GoFundMe description. "Have a tube running from my chest to a machine pumping blood out of my lungs. Please pray and help me with a better recovery."

Court documents filed in Mecklenburg County show that Dobie was arrested and booked into jail on Wednesday night for felony assault causing serious bodily injury, assault on a pregnant woman, assault on a female, domestic violence, and three counts of communicating threats in connection with the alleged girlfriend incident.

He is accused of attacking her on two separate occasions: once on Feb. 18 and another time on Oct. 19, according to court documents.

"[The girlfriend] stated that Dobie came over to get the [1-year-old] child from her," an arrest affidavit says for the alleged February incident. "When Dobie received the child … [the girlfriend] stated that she could tell Dobie was intoxicated."

As Dobie attempted to take his son, the girlfriend reached for the child to have him come back with her when Dobie "punched her in the face with a closed fist," according to police, before getting in his car and leaving.

On Oct. 19, Dobie allegedly hit his girlfriend so hard that she was "bleeding heavily from her right eye and nose" and her left eye was "swollen shut" and "turning dark purple" when police arrived on the scene.

"[The girlfriend] advised she was too scared to speak to officers because 'he' [Dobie] stated he was going to kill her children," an affidavit says for the alleged incident.

After being transported to a local hospital, the victim told cops that she and Dobie had gotten into an argument at her apartment and she tried separating herself from him by going into their 1-year-old's room.

"[The girlfriend] stated that Dobie stormed into the room and began throwing furniture," the affidavit says. "This caused her to be scared for her baby, so she grabbed him off of the bed and held him in her arms."

The woman told police that Dobie allegedly "began walking towards her till she was backed into the corner of the room" before punching her in the face. She stated that this caused her head to hit the wall behind her "and for her to lose consciousness," according to the affidavit.

"[The girlfriend] advised that when she awoke, she was on the ground bleeding from her face still holding her child with Dobie no longer in the apartment," the affidavit says. "Dobie then came back to the front door and stated that if she spoke to police that he would kill her and her children."

Dobie was being held Thursday on a $2 million bond.