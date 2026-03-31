A New York man who shot at a DoorDash driver who got lost in his neighborhood has been found guilty of assault.

John Reilly, 49, was charged with more than a dozen felonies and found guilty of all but one at the close of his trial on March 26. Reilly, who worked as the Chester Highway Superintendent in New York's Orange County, was acquitted on a charge of attempted murder but found guilty of first-degree assault with depraved indifference, second-degree assault, and nine felony weapons charges. The charges stem from the May 2, 2025, shooting of 24-year-old Alpha Barry, a DoorDash driver who testified that he got lost in Reilly's neighborhood while making a delivery.

According to the Orange County District Attorney, Barry was on the job as a DoorDash driver on the night of May 2, 2025, and got lost in a Chester neighborhood after his phone battery died. He walked up to Reilly's home with the delivery order and encountered Reilly, asking the homeowner if he was the one who placed the order.

Reilly told Barry to leave his property, which Barry did. As Barry was driving away, Reilly reemerged from his home wielding a .45 caliber Glock pistol. Reilly then fired several shots at Barry's vehicle after firing one round into his own front lawn. While Barry attempted to escape, Reilly fired at the vehicle, with one bullet piercing the door and hitting Barry in the lower back, causing "devastating injuries."

Barry was brought to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. After the bullet was removed, surgeons removed 2 feet of Barry's small bowel.

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As Law&Crime previously reported, the shooting was caught on surveillance video from Reilly's own home. His wife, Selina Nelson-Reilly, is also facing charges for hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence for allegedly deleting 17 videos taken by their smart doorbell camera. Her next court date is scheduled for April 10.

Reilly, who was out on bail before his trial, was remanded to jail until his sentencing on May 18. He faces up to 25 years in prison.