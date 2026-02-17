A New York man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he tried to kill his sister with a crossbow.

Samy Sedhom, 21, was arrested on Sunday after police said he fired a crossbow at his 28-year-old sister as she got out of her car after coming home from the gym. According to the Nassau County Police Department, officers responded after receiving a call on Saturday that the woman was bleeding from the face. She was hospitalized in stable condition after police said the arrow "grazed" the right side of her face.

According to court documents obtained by local ABC affiliate WABC, Sedhom had reportedly been planning to kill his sister for months.

Police said the sister told them she was returning home from the gym on Saturday night and was entering a code to close the garage when she felt a sharp pain on the right side of her face. When she noticed she was bleeding, she called the police. She reportedly told them she saw Sedhom waiting in a parked car across the street from their home.

As officers searched the home, they found a hunting arrow lodged in the wall of the garage. When police went inside the home to search for more evidence, they found a box in Sedhom's bedroom that once contained the crossbow allegedly used to shoot his sister. Police said they also found a Katana samurai sword, which they seized, as well as a laptop. Sedhom was arrested without incident on Sunday.

According to court documents, Sedhom admitted that he fired the crossbow at his sister and had been planning to kill her since Christmas. A reason was not specified.

Sedhom was arraigned in Nassau District Court in Mineola, New York, on Sunday and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, and stalking. He was ordered to be held at the Nassau County Jail without bail and to stay away from his sister. His next court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 18.