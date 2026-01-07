An Indiana man is behind bars after police said he killed his own brother while the latter was trying to collect rent.

Thomas Campbell, 59, was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of his younger brother, 53-year-old Erik Campbell. According to court documents obtained by Chicago-based CW affiliate WGN, Erik Campbell was sent by the men's mother to collect a rent payment from her older son. Witnesses said that the two men were reportedly fighting over that rent payment, an argument that was captured on video surveillance cameras.

Police said surveillance footage captured a conversation between the brothers, during which Erik Campbell pleaded with Thomas Campbell to reveal what he was carrying in his hoodie pocket. Erik Campbell reportedly told his brother that he was not scared of him, despite his purported behavior of intimidation toward others. According to court documents, Erik Campbell attempted to disarm his brother, then reportedly prepared to fight him with his fists.

After the argument became physical, Thomas Campbell was seen on the video brandishing a knife and then allegedly stabbing his brother multiple times in the neck, arm, chest, and stomach.

According to court documents, Thomas Campbell was the one who called 911 to report that he allegedly stabbed his brother because the latter threatened him with a gun. Police found Thomas Campbell sitting on the front porch of a residence, covered in blood, while Erik Campbell lay unresponsive, face down on the ground. No gun was found.

When police detectives caught up with Thomas Campbell, he told them that he "blacked out," and that Erik Campbell allegedly punched him first. Thomas Campbell told law enforcement that his younger brother "constantly bullied him," according to court documents, and the alleged confrontation had been building up for the past 20 years.

Detectives spoke to the mother of both men, who told them that Thomas Campbell "does not like to pay rent."

Thomas Campbell was charged with murder and is being held at the Lake County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12.