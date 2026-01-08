A Georgia man who was arrested after his girlfriend's baby died was not even supposed to be at her house.

Willie George Northern Jr., 24, was on house arrest in Georgia's Houston County on the day he was tasked with watching his girlfriend's 6-month-old baby Myles. But her house was located in Bibb County, over 30 miles from where Northern was supposed to stay. Now Northern is charged in connection with Myles' death after authorities said the little boy died on Tuesday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Northern was watching Myles while the baby's mother was at work on Monday. Northern claimed that he put the baby to bed after feeding and swaddling him. When he went to check on the baby, he saw that he was "unresponsive" and called 911. After first responders arrived at the home, they rushed Myles to a children's hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, medical staff said the 6-month-old had "severe injuries" and was transferred by air to another hospital while in critical condition. According to court records obtained by local CBS affiliate WMAZ, medical staff said Myles had sustained multiple brain bleeds and a broken collarbone.

More from Law&Crime: 'You killed my baby girl': Infant's skull smashed by her mother's 'monster' boyfriend after just 3 months of dating each other, cops say

Police determined that Northern was most likely responsible for causing the injuries, and they took him into custody on charges of cruelty to children and tampering with evidence.

After Myles succumbed to his injuries the following day, Northern was charged with murder.

According to WMAZ, Houston County District Attorney Eric Edwards confirmed that Northern was under house arrest at his home in Kathleen, Georgia, which is more than 30 miles from his girlfriend's house in Macon. Northern would have had to get the permission of a judge to travel outside Houston County, which he allegedly did not.

Bibb County officials noted that Northern was wearing an ankle monitor when they encountered him. It was not immediately clear if Northern would face additional charges for allegedly violating house arrest.

Northern was charged with murder, cruelty to children, and tampering with evidence, and is in custody at the Bibb County Jail.