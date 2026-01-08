A man in Texas is accused of beating an 81-year-old man to death and then comparing how he attacked the victim to a sport activity.

Trevor Qu'Shaun Davis, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Charles Henry Bell, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime. He appeared in court this week ahead of a scheduled jury trial next month.

On Nov. 3, 2024, Davis was walking along Gentry Parkway in Tyler with a woman he was dating. He and the woman were arguing, and he was pushing her, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by local CBS affiliate KYTX. Bell, who was also walking with a friend, is said to have seen this and attempted to intervene.

"Stop yelling at [her] and leave [her] alone," the woman quoted the older man as saying, per regional ABC affiliate KLTV.

Davis allegedly took issue with this intervention.

He began attacking Bell by punching him "repeatedly in the face and head," the affidavit stated. He also allegedly kicked the other man in the head, later telling officers he did so "hard, like soccer."

However, the defendant reportedly maintained that Bell hit him first with his cane and slapped him.

With Bell on the ground bleeding, Davis and the woman are said to have run away, hiding in a nearby Valvoline shop. Police officers caught up with them there and arrested Davis.

Bell had injuries to his face and a hemorrhage, KYTX reported. He was brought to an area hospital, and Davis was charged with injury to an elderly person. However, about a week later, Bell died, and Davis' charge was upgraded.

According to KLTV, both prosecutors and the defense said they could come to a resolution on the case before the trial scheduled for Feb. 23.