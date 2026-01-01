A Wisconsin man who was already awaiting trial for a different felony charge is now accused of child abuse.

Sergio Chavez-Morales, 38, was arrested on Dec. 26, 2025, after police said witnesses saw him throw a 5-month-old baby across a hallway in an apartment building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. According to a criminal complaint obtained by local CBS affiliate WDJT, the alleged incident happened on Dec. 22, 2025, when officers from the Milwaukee Police Department responded to a weapons complaint.

Police said Chavez-Morales was the one being chased by an unnamed 19-year-old woman with a knife. However the woman told police that she saw Chavez-Morales grab a 5-month-old baby and toss the baby across the hallway.

According to reporting on the criminal complaint by local Fox affiliate WITI, officers were able to separate Chavez-Morales and the 19-year-old woman and interview them both. Police said the woman told them that she saw Chavez-Morales "grab" the baby and "throw" the baby "across the hallway causing [the child] to cry out in pain."

The complaint said several other witnesses at the scene told police close to the same story, saying that Chavez-Morales allegedly threw the baby across the hallway or to the ground.

Police said that the baby was taken to Children's Wisconsin hospital for treatment, and "no immediate fractured bones could be observed."

Court records show that Chavez-Morales is awaiting trial for separate strangulation and disorderly conduct charges. That trial was scheduled to begin on Jan. 5.

Chavez-Morales was placed under arrest and booked into the Milwaukee County Jail. He was charged with child abuse and bail jumping. After his initial court appearance, Chavez-Morales' bond was set at $3,000 cash, which he posted on Wednesday. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 2.