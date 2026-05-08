A Florida man was involved in a three-vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old boy, but instead of staying to help, he walked away with his young son and took an Uber back home, authorities said.

Christopher Everson, 32, stands charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death and operating an unregistered vehicle, Hillsborough County court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. He is in the Orient Road Jail under no bond.

On April 11, just before 11 p.m., a man driving a Nissan sedan east on State Road 574 in Seffner, Florida, crossed into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a Volkswagen car being driven by a 17-year-old, Tampa Fox affiliate WTVT reported, citing the Florida Highway Patrol. As the vehicles came to a stop, Everson — driving a Ford F-150 — allegedly struck the Volkswagen.

The driver of the Nissan was identified by the regional outlet as Garry Baptiste, and he was reportedly hospitalized and cited for careless driving.

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The teenager was also hospitalized with serious injuries, and he later died.

Everson, however, did not go to the hospital, according to authorities. Instead, with his 8-year-old son in tow, he allegedly walked away from the crash site and bought an Uber ride to his St. Petersburg home.

He was arrested on Thursday and booked into jail.

Everson's case was assigned to a judge on Thursday. There is no court date yet listed for him.

Seffner, Florida, is located in the Tampa area, about 37 miles northeast of St. Petersburg.