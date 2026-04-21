A man was sitting on the porch of his home in Louisiana when suddenly someone approached and shot and killed him, authorities say.

The Baton Rouge Police Department alleges that 19-year-old Jeremiah Turner was driving the vehicle that transported another person to 67-year-old Michael Anderson's home to kill the older man. Turner has been charged with principal to second-degree murder.

On July 15, 2025, at about 7:15 p.m., Anderson was sitting on the porch of his house on the 2400 block of Highland Road in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, local CBS affiliate WAFB reported. Highland Road is a major street running through the southern part of the city, which itself lies about 80 miles northwest of New Orleans.

All of a sudden, someone shot Anderson, and the perpetrator was a minor, witnesses said. This suspect ran away after the shooting and was reportedly picked up by Turner, who had also allegedly brought him to the area.

Officers responded to the area "in reference to a shooting with injuries" and found Anderson suffering from a gunshot wound. When emergency workers arrived, they transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators spoke with witnesses and developed Turner "as a suspect in connection with this homicide." Police say he has an extensive criminal history including "[n]umerous vehicle burglaries in various parishes," a second-degree battery charge, various thefts, and more.

He was arrested and booked into jail on the principal to second-degree murder charge. Authorities are still working to arrest the shooter.

Anderson's family is dealing with the fact that he's gone.

"He's just not there anymore, it's different. I can't call him for anything, for the stupid things like 'I have a flat tire,' I can't call him to come and fix it," his daughter, Asia Anderson, told WAFB. "I really would like to know why, and I feel like I'm never going to get that."