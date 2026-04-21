A California couple is accused of neglecting and starving a developmentally disabled girl to death who required "round-the-clock" care and was on a feeding tube, police say.

Megan Fredrick, 33, and Sherwood Johnson II, 37, both of Live Oak, were the primary caregivers for the "young victim" and — at some point in January 2025 — stopped supplying her with the nutrition and attention she needed to survive, according to a Sutter County Sheriff's Office press release.

The girl, who was 14, "required round-the-clock care and was only able to receive nutrition through a feeding tube," the sheriff's office says.

"Based on the findings of detectives and the coroner report, the cause of death was determined to be starvation and neglect, with the manner of death ruled a homicide," according to the SCSO press release.

Sheriff's deputies and medical personnel were dispatched to the 9000 block of Rachel Street in Live Oak, where the couple lived, for a medical aid call in January 2025 after receiving a report about the victim being unresponsive.

"Lifesaving measures were attempted," the sheriff's office says. "However, the juvenile was ultimately pronounced deceased. Due to the suspicious nature of the circumstances, detectives responded to investigate."

During the course of the investigation, authorities found evidence that led to arrest warrants being obtained for both Fredrick and Johnson. The couple allegedly fled to Washington state and were located with the assistance of the Spokane County Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement & Narcotics (RAVEN) Task Force, according to a press release sent out by the RAVEN team.

"Johnson and Fredrick were both wanted on a nationwide extradition," the release says, noting how they were both living in Washington's Liberty Lake area after relocating from California.

"On April 16, 2026, RAVEN Task Force members conducting surveillance located Fredrick at a residence in the 24000 block of E. Mission Avenue," the release explains. "They also located Johnson at a business in the 23200 block of E. Appleway Avenue."

Sutter County sheriff's detectives were in transit to Spokane, Washington, on Monday to transport Fredrick and Johnson back to California to face charges of murder and child abuse causing death, according to SCSO officials.

"The death of a child is always tragic, and our hearts go out to the young victim in this case," said Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes in a statement. "Our staff assigned to Live Oak handled this case with professionalism and compassion. I am glad to see those responsible are in custody and will be held to answer on these charges."