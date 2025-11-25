Man shot sleeping roommate in face, told police it was 'worth it,' court documents say

A 31-year-old man in Minnesota is accused of trying to kill his roommate, allegedly shooting the 44-year-old multiple times while he slept.

Austin Robert Gerads was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with one count each of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and fleeing a police officer by means other than a motor vehicle, records show.

Officers with the St. Cloud Police Department responded to a residence in the 800 block of 8th Avenue South at about 4:20 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a possible shooting, St. Paul ABC affiliate KSTP reported.

Upon arriving at the address, first responders said they located two injured men, ages 44 and 55. The men claimed their roommate, Gerads, had attacked them.

According to the victims, Gerads shot the 44-year-old man twice before assaulting the 55-year-old man with some kind of object. Gerads reportedly targeted the older victim after he attempted to intervene on behalf of the younger victim.

Emergency medical personnel transported the shooting victim to St. Cloud Hospital where he was reportedly treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The 55-year-old victim was evaluated at the scene and found to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries as well.

When officers confronted Gerads about the attacks, he allegedly attempted to flee the area on foot. However, he was taken into custody following a short pursuit, St. Cloud Live reported. Investigators reportedly recovered a handgun from the scene that was believed to have been used in the attacks.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by local news radio station KNSI provided additional details about the attacks.

According to the report, the shooting victim explicitly told police that Gerads had tried to kill him. The victim said he was in bed asleep when he was awakened by Gerads shooting him in the shoulder.

After the initial shot, Gerads allegedly accused the victim of killing his daughter before aiming the firearm at the victim's head and shooting him in the face. The second shot only grazed the victim's cheek, KNSI reported.

Following the second shot, Gerads allegedly pistol-whipped the victim in the back of the head. The victim knocked the firearm away from Gerads, leading to a struggle for the weapon. The victim was reportedly able to get control of the gun and toss it away from Gerads, at which point the 55-year-old victim entered the room to see what was going on. Gerads allegedly struck the older victim in the head with an object.

When police arrived, Gerads was reportedly still in the house, but quickly fled out the back door.

In addition to the firearm, police also said they found bullets, shell casings, a metal pole with blood on it, and a baggie containing what was believed to be methamphetamine.

When police questioned Gerads about the attack, he allegedly said it was "worth it," per KNSI. He went on to claim that his daughter was being kept in the basement beneath a trap door. However, police said, no one was being held captive in the home.