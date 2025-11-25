A Georgia woman survived a horrific domestic violence shooting, allegedly at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

Shamay Pitt, 23, told her harrowing story to local CBS affiliate WSB as a way to warn other people who might be in dangerous relationships. Pitt told the station that on Nov. 2, she agreed to meet with her former boyfriend, 25-year-old Joshua Woodruff. When she picked him up in her car, their conversation took a violent turn when Woodruff allegedly took out a gun and shot her multiple times.

Pitt told WSB, "My ears are ringing, but I come into realization that he is shooting at me."

But as Pitt recounted, the horrific experience would not end for hours.

Woodruff allegedly continued to drive her from DeKalb County across several other counties in Georgia, traveling for hours while Pitt bled in the passenger seat of her own car. She told WSB, "I seen the inside of me on the outside" and feared that she would not survive.

As she begged Woodruff to stop so she could get help, she seemingly resigned herself to a possible fatal outcome. She told him, "Just lay me on the grass, so I can breathe. I don't want to die in this car."

Woodruff apparently relented once they arrived at a hospital in Douglas County. After he dropped Pitt off at WellStar Douglas Hospital in Douglasville, Georgia, she was transported by paramedics to Kennestone Hospital for surgery.

According to an arrest warrant reviewed by Law&Crime, Woodruff was detained by security guards at the Douglasville Hospital and taken into custody by a Douglasville Police Department officer. He was initially charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement. Eventually, the charges were upgraded to false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

Woodruff is currently in custody at the Douglas County Jail, where he is being held on $10,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on Tuesday.

Pitt continues to recover from her gunshot wounds, and her family started a GoFundMe to help with her medical expenses. She told WSB, "If you see that red flag, run away."