Cops in Louisville, Kentucky, have arrested two people after a 6-year-old girl was paralyzed in a road rage shooting.

Edward M. Sark, 22, is charged as the person who shot young Onyx Sands. He faces one count of assault in the first degree and four counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, police announced on Wednesday.

Co-defendant Shelby Bisconer, 32, is charged with wanton endangerment, according to WDRB.

Motorcyclists were weaving and speeding through traffic on July 10, according to court documents obtained by WAVE.

One of the bikers, Sark, allegedly shot out the back window of the SUV where the young girl was riding. He struck Onyx in the back, severing her spine, according to the GoFundMe started for her family after this life-changing event.

Bisconer allegedly rode on Sark’s bike. Her attorney, Jaret Hills, argued in court on Wednesday that his client was also a victim and not responsible for the shooting, according to WDRB. Authorities reportedly claim that she too fired several shots at the SUV.

AJ Gibbs, assistant special agent in charge of ATF’s Louisville Field Division, told reporters in a press conference that the shooting was a “selfish act of others.”

Bisconer was released on house arrest.

A third man, Jonathan Rivera, was indicted federally for being a convicted felon with a gun, but not for shooting the child.

“I feel a lot better,” Onyx told WAVE of the arrests.

“Despite the obstacles that Onyx now faces, this little girl has shown tremendous spirit and bravery,” Gibbs said. “Onyx’s mother put it best that Onyx is a perfect little girl.”

The GoFundMe says that her mother, nurse Chyna Sands, must now work “around the clock” to care for her daughter.

From the campaign:

She should not be “glued down” to the hospital bed as she describes it. She should be “flipping and flopping” like the energetic 6 year old that she is. With this new information Onyx’s mom, a registered nurse who has committed to taking care of others cannot work as she now has to provide around the clock care for her baby girl. We want to ensure that her mother is able to be with her as much as possible and being that she is a single mother who works very hard saving lives as a nurse, this will be a tough task for her to take on because she will not be able to be away from Onyx for 12 hours at a time. We want to help support her through this new transition.

The life-changing injury event affected how she eats dinner or brushes her teeth, according to WDRB.

“I don’t think I’ll ever have peace of mind,” Chyna Sands told the outlet. “Nothing that we can do to these people will ever change what my baby has had to go through.”

