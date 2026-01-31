A Florida man is accused of trying to get back together with his ex-girlfriend by bombarding her with messages, sending handwritten letters — including one with a live 9mm bullet — and planting a GPS tracker on her car.

Jakir Hasan, 23, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count of aggravated stalking and one count of installing and using a tracking device without consent, records show.

Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 28, responded to a home in the 5300 block of Godrey Road in Parkland, according to a probable cause affidavit. There, they met with an adult female who wanted to report her ex-boyfriend's harassment and stalking.

The woman said Hasan, her ex, had been "harassing her through text, hand written letters, and other social media posts" for about the last six months, according to law enforcement. She said they had dated for about two years before they broke up about eight or nine months ago. The victim also emphasized that she and Hasan had never lived together and did not have any children.

The harassment allegedly began with Hasan reaching out to her about getting back together and saying he still loved her, but she said his behavior had escalated recently.

On Jan. 11, the victim said she found a handwritten letter on her driveway at about 2 a,.m. that was "definitely from Hasan based on the letters content."

"The envelope contained two long letter and a short letter with a live 9mm round inside," the affidavit reads. "The letter detailed how he messed it up with her and asked to get back with her because he loves her very much."

The victim said that as she was inundated with messages from Hasan, she would block his number and social media accounts, but that would only lead to him using different numbers and accounts to contact her, according to deputies.

In one such message, she claimed that Hasan had "threatened to shoot her new boyfriend," according to the affidavit.

On Jan. 27, the victim said she found an Apple Airtag on her car, which would show the user realtime location information.

"She had been alerted by Apple that the tracker was there," the affidavit said. "Through her phone, she set the tracker to make a noise, which revealed the exact location of the tracker."

The victim said Hasan had a black handgun and had recently "made some suicidal comments" in one of his letters.

In an interview with investigators, Hasan allegedly admitted to writing the letters to the victim, sending her the 9mm bullet, and placing the tracker on her car.

The defendant was then arrested and booked into the Broward County Jail and held on $10,000 bond, jail records show.

It was not immediately clear when Hasan was scheduled to return to court.