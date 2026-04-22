A Nevada man told police that he planned to play video games with his friends on the same night they had allegedly planned to rob and kill someone.

Elijah Harris, 19, is charged with open murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery after police said he took part in the fatal shooting of 59-year-old Victor Powe, who was found dead in his car on April 10. According to a criminal complaint obtained by local CBS affiliate KLAS, Harris called the Las Vegas Metro Police Department on April 16 to discuss the case, but told them "he was scared" to speak with them.

Local NBC affiliate KSNV reported that Las Vegas police responded to reports of a shooting at 6:29 p.m. on April 10 and found a man, eventually identified as Powe, dead in his car. He had multiple gunshot wounds and had crashed into a building.

KSNV reported that surveillance video taken in the neighborhood showed Powe's vehicle being approached by three men while Powe was parked at the curb and in the driver's seat. One of the men apparently acted as a "lookout" while the other two got closer to the car. One of the men went to the driver's side and was heard on video telling Powe to get out of the car. The third man stood at the passenger side with the rifle. After the alleged gunman opened fire, Powe tried to drive away but was fatally hit and lost control of his car.

According to the criminal complaint, Harris told police that he and two other men met up at his apartment in Las Vegas to "hang out, smoke weed, and play video games." Harris told police that one of them allegedly showed up with a rifle in his pants, which he had told him not to bring. When the three friends ran out of marijuana, Harris told police that one of the other men said he would contact his "plug" then pick up their purchase from Powe, the "plug's runner."

Police said that when Harris and the two other men got up to leave the apartment to meet Powe and pick up the drugs, they reportedly asked Harris "if he was sure he wanted to go." Harris agreed to go with them and told police that after a brief conversation, one of the other two men allegedly started shooting at Powe.

According to the complaint, Harris told police that he was the first one to get back to the apartment. When the other two men arrived, they allegedly changed their clothes and said they "messed up," and their interaction with Powe "wasn't supposed to go like that."

More from Law&Crime: Man wearing shirt saying 'here to crash the party' kills cashier over $25 after clerk 'didn't believe' he would actually rob him: Police

Harris denied to police that he had any knowledge that his friends planned to rob or kill Powe. He reportedly admitted that "he should have known something was up."

The other two men have not been identified by name.

Harris was arrested on April 16 and charged with open murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. He is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail. His next court hearing was scheduled for May 20.