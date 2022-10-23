Man Reportedly Shot and Killed 2 Texas Hospital Employees Near Maternity Ward

A man is accused of shooting and killing two hospital employees on Saturday. The Dallas Police Department identified the suspect as Nestor Hernandez, 30. He is on parole for aggravated robbery and had an ankle monitor, they said. Hernandez is now accused of capital murder.

After getting shooting reports, Dallas police found the victims shot near the labor and delivery area of Methodist Hospital in the 1400 block of North Buckley Avenue, according to sources for WFAA.

A Methodist Health system police officer reportedly shot and injured Hernandez.

From Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia:

We @DallasPD are grateful for the support and care provided to our officers by @mhshospitals.Our thoughts are with staff and victims of today’s events.We will do EVERYTHING to assist in this investigation.This is a tragedy, and an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system. — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) October 22, 2022

Denise Jones told KDFW she was at the hospital to visit her parents. Her father called her about the shooting, she said.

“He said ‘there’s a shooter in the building.’ He said, ‘Get back in your car and get as far away from the hospital as you can,'” she said.

Her father locked himself in her mother’s hospital room and put a chair against the door, she said.

Police did not release the slain employees’ names, a timeline of events, or suggest a motive. A Dallas police spokesperson told Law&Crime they did not have updates at this time.

“The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members,” Methodist Health System said in a statement to Twitter. “Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family.”

[Screenshot via WFAA]

