Radio DJ Is Sentenced to More Than 24 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing a Young Girl

Clois Glenn Raborn, the 50-year-old known in the Forth Worth, Texas, area as “DJ Clo,” was sentenced on Friday to 24 years and four months in prison for sexually abusing a young girl, records show. The charge was sexual exploitation of a child. Authorities have said he made child pornography with a girl, estimated to be four to six years old.

“The investigation began in March 2021, when Mr. Raborn’s roommate discovered lewd images of minor children on Mr. Raborn’s laptop,” the US Department said after his Jan. 19 arrest. “According to the complaint, law enforcement conducted a forensic analysis of the laptop and found images of an adult male, believed to be Mr. Raborn, allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with young child. The child’s mother confirmed her daughter’s identity based on images of her face and other items. She also told law enforcement she recognized Mr. Raborn’s hand in some of the images. She estimated that the child was between four to six years old when the images were taken.”

A local radio personality known for occasional apperances on 97.1’s “The Russ Martin Show” has been charged with producing sexually explicit images of a prepubescent child: https://t.co/CbChhX1LKv w/ @SecretService & @EulessPolice — US Attorney N. Texas (@NDTXnews) January 20, 2022

Raborn was known best for his work on KEGL’s The Russ Martin Show.

Dan O’Malley, who also worked on the show and co-hosted the successor program with Raborn after Russ Martin died, voiced shock through a statement released through Twitter on Jan. 21.

“We are aware of the charges against Clo. We learned about the investigation when we read the news article. We are shocked and disturbed about the allegations. Our hearts and support go out to any possible victims and their families.”

Raborn’s attorney of record did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

From court records:

JUDGMENT as to Clois Glenn Raborn (1), Count(s) 1, Pursuant to the Sentencing Reform Act of 1984, as amended, it is the judgment of the Court that the defendant, Clois Glenn Raborn, in 4:22-CR-00066-O(01), is hereby committed to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a period of TWO HUNDRED NINETY-TWO (292) months. The Court did not order a fine because the defendant does not have the financial resources or future earning capacity to pay a fine. It is further ordered that the defendant pay a special assessment of $100. Restitution is ordered in the amount of $3000. The Court further ordered the defendant to pay a $5000 assessment pursuant to 18 U.S.C. 3014 and a $5000 assessment pursuant to 18 U.S.C. 2259A. Supervised Release is Ordered for a term of LIFE. The Court makes a non-binding recommendation to the BOP that Defendant, if appropriately classified, be allowed to serve his term of imprisonment at an FCI Facility within the Northern District of Texas. The Defendant is remanded to the custody of the US Marshal. (Ordered by Judge Reed C. O’Connor on 10/21/2022) (fba) (Entered: 10/21/2022)

