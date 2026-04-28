A 22-year-old man in Ohio is accused of gunning down a Costco employee after being confronted about bringing a firearm inside the store, allegedly firing a barrage of shots at the victim in a confrontation he went on to claim was self-defense.

Christian M. Bryant was arrested and charged with one count of murder in the fatal shooting of 61-year-old Randolph E. Corrigan, a Cleveland resident and Costco employee, police said in a series of news releases.

According to the department, officers responded around 5:43 p.m. Saturday to the Costco on Royalton Road in Strongsville, Ohio, regarding reports of a shooting. The store is just over 15 miles southwest of Cleveland.

Responding officers reportedly found Corrigan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including in the chest, abdomen, and arm, local Fox affiliate WJW reported. Several bystanders were helping the victim apply pressure to his wounds before medics arrived and took over. Police said officers immediately began rendering aid before Corrigan was transported to MetroHealth, where he later died.

While Corrigan was initially conscious and able to answer questions, authorities said "it was apparent his alertness was beginning to decline" shortly before he was pronounced dead, according to court documents cited by the station.

Authorities initially described the shooting as "an incident between two individuals" and, a day later, asked any witnesses who had not yet spoken with investigators to come forward as the investigation continued.

By Monday, police identified Bryant as the suspect and confirmed he would face a murder charge, noting the case would be presented to a grand jury and that additional charges could be added.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by WKYC alleges the violence began when Corrigan confronted Bryant as he approached the store carrying a firearm, attempting to stop Bryant from entering. Witnesses told police they could see a drum magazine protruding from Bryant's pocket as he approached the entrance.

During the encounter, Bryant allegedly pulled out a black semiautomatic handgun. Corrigan then produced a pocket knife, according to investigators.

Bryant allegedly fired at least one shot, causing Corrigan to fall, and then, after a "split-second pause," police said he "fired many more, one after another, with no pause," according to the affidavit. Investigators recovered 13 spent .40-caliber shell casings at the scene and seized a Springfield XD-40 handgun equipped with a drum magazine containing 37 rounds, along with one round in the chamber.

While being taken into custody, Bryant repeatedly told officers that "a white man approached me with a knife for no reason," adding, "I defended myself," the affidavit reportedly said. He attempted to repeat that claim in court, declaring, "This man approached me with a knife," before being cut off by his defense attorney.

Police said Bryant, a truck driver traveling through Ohio, remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. A detective told the court Bryant has a prior criminal record but is not currently on probation or parole, according to WKYC.

Bryant appeared Monday in Berea Municipal Court for arraignment, where a judge set his bond at $5 million and the case was bound over to a grand jury.