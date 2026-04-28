An Indiana man allegedly went berserk and attacked the mother of his children, who is pregnant, after she got mad at him for playing video games and unplugged his console.

Danny Wall, 37, is facing charges of domestic battery on a pregnant female and domestic battery in the presence of a minor after attacking the mom-to-be while she held their 5-month-old daughter in her arms, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the local radio station WBIW.

Wall was arrested on April 22 after police went to the couple's Bedford residence in response to a welfare check call and spoke to the victim. She allegedly told police that a fight broke out between them after Wall began drinking.

Wall, according to the affidavit, admitted to getting upset after the woman became upset with him for playing video games and unplugged his console. He allegedly admitted to punching and breaking a television in their living room and pummeling the victim.

Wall told cops he "should not have hit her" and confessed to getting physical in the past, according to the affidavit. During this incident, Wall allegedly slapped and pulled the victim's hair before striking her in the back of the head with an open hand.

The woman, who is six weeks pregnant, said she was holding their daughter at the time of the attack, per the affidavit. She was evaluated at the scene by EMS and signed a statement of refusal for further treatment, WBIW reports.

Since a minor was present during the altercation, the Department of Child Services (DCS) was contacted and a formal report was assigned to the case, according to police. The victim went on to complete a Domestic Violence Lethality Screening following the incident and signed a domestic battery affidavit.

Wall was arrested and booked in the Lawrence County Jail, with online records showing that he bonded out and was ordered not to have any contact with the victim. Wall is due to appear in court for an initial hearing Tuesday and then again on May 12.