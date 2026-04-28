A 9-year-old boy was riding his bike in Pennsylvania when a truck driver ran him over and then continued driving, saying later that he looked back and only saw a pile of rocks, authorities allege.

Thomas Earl Cole, 53, has been charged with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in the death of 9-year-old Therman Wallace, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. The defendant also faces charges of accidents involving death or personal injury and DUI.

On Friday at about 5 p.m., Therman was riding a bike in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Lacock Street in Rochester, Pennsylvania, a suburb just northwest of Pittsburgh. Cole was also allegedly driving in the area at the time.

At some point, a black truck made a right turn and smashed into Therman on his bike, according to a criminal complaint cited by area NBC affiliate WPXI. The crash was captured on video, with the footage showing the truck failing to stop and continuing on its way.

The truck was reportedly registered to Cole. The Rochester Police Department responded to the scene and later caught up with the suspect at his home.

Cole had "an odor of an intoxicating beverage on his breath," the complaint stated, and he apparently denied being on the roads that day.

"How can I get a DUI if I have been drinking at my house all day?" he allegedly asked an officer.

Later, however, Cole appeared to backtrack his earlier story, reportedly admitting to driving and trying to find a way home because of a road closure. According to police, he said he made a turn and felt a bump, but when he looked back, he only saw a pile of rocks.

Cole was arrested and booked into the Beaver County Jail without bail. He was arraigned on Saturday and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on May 7.

A GoFundMe set up by Therman's aunt says he "was killed in a bicycle hit and run." She adds that he "was a bright, loving child whose life was taken far too soon, leaving our hearts broken and our community shaken."

"My sister and her husband are facing the overwhelming pain of losing their son, and we are doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time," the fundraiser adds. "Please, slow down and watch our babies that play on these roads."