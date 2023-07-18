Skip to main content

Man raped underaged boys with developmental disabilities, more victims out there: Prosecutor

Angenette LevyJul 18th, 2023, 5:33 pm
 

Booking photo of Michael Toney. Source: Hamilton County Justice Center

A Cincinnati man sexually assaulted three developmentally disabled boys by currying favor with their families to gain access to them, according to prosecutors.

A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Michael Toney, 34, for two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Prosecutor Melissa Powers said in a news release that Toney bought the boys’ adult family members gifts. That allowed him to gain their trust and access to the children.

“It is absolutely appalling that someone could commit such heinous acts against vulnerable children,” Powers said. “The courage of these victims coming forward not only ensures their safety, but also prevents this individual from doing this to any other child.” 

Powers said the boys disclosed the abuse and police found video evidence to support their claims.

According to the indictment, the incidents happened between May 2021 and May of this year.

Powers said she has significant concerns that there are more victims out there. She encouraged anyone with information to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Personal Crime Unit at 513-352-3542.  

Toney faces a maximum sentence of 36 years in prison if convicted. He is being held in the Hamilton Co. Justice Center.

