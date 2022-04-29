Man Raped and Murdered 2-Year-Old Girl Who Was Found Dead in Pool: Cops

A man, who was recently released from prison for kidnapping, has been accused of raping and murdering a 2-year-old girl found drowned in a pool. Police in Enid, Oklahoma said they found Michael S. Geiger, 51, after a search lasting hours.

A caller made a frantic 911 call about young Caliyah J. Guyton being discovered drowned in a pool.

“Is that her baby?” the caller said, amid screaming in the background. “Please, somebody. Please come. Somebody come now. Please.”

“Ok,” the 911 dispatcher said. “Where are you at, ma’am?”

“Oh my God,” she said in audio obtained by The Enid News. “I’m at the Grand Prairie Hotel … and it’s a little girl that is in the pool. She’s drowned. This lady and these two people just came down, looking for her … She was in the pool, and she’s … and she’s drowned. Please send somebody right now. Oh, God, she’s blue. Oh, God. Please send somebody right now, ma’am.”

“Well, help is on the way to you,” the 911 operator said. “I’m going to give you instructions on how to do CPR.”

“…CPR, but I gotta tell you I think this baby’s gone because the face is blue,” the caller said. “The extremities is blue. The baby was not moving.”

Officers said they responded to this call at 1:47 a.m. on Thursday at the Grand Prairie Motel at 2818 S. Van Buren.

They arrived to find Guyton had been taken from the water. Officers performed CPR until EMS got there, and took her to Integris Bass Hospital. She was pronounced dead.

“It was noted Guyton had injuries consistent with a sexual assault,” police wrote.

Geiger was identified as a person of interest in the girl’s death, police said. He allegedly fled the motel before officers arrived, going on foot northwest.

According to police, a K-9 officer lost track of the Geiger’s trail near Richland Road when it started to rain, but officers finally found the man at 9:13 a.m. Thursday on top of a building on 2710 S. Van Buren.

He was arrested for first-degree murder, and first-degree rape.

Geiger did not admit to raping or killing Guyton, but he did say things that corroborated physical evidence at the scene of the crimes, police said.

“This was an aggravated assault on an innocent child and a very disturbing incident,” Enid police Lt. Bryan Hart said. “We’re glad this case was brought to an end in a timely manner with Mr. Geiger’s arrest.”

Geiger got out of an Oklahoma prison on March 29 for kidnapping. Online records show convictions in 1995 for this charge, as well as robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was also convicted in 1994 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Locals scheduled a memorial for Guyton to take place Friday at 8 p.m. on the downtown Square.

“This is about Caliyah,” one of the organizers Eryn Forrest said. “We need to keep this peaceful and truly about the little girl’s life. Nothing else.”

[Image via Enid Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]