Man pointed gun at 12-year-old Christmas carolers who were going 'door-to-door,' police say

A 58-year-old Maryland man is accused of aiming a gun from his window at a group of 12-year-old carolers the week before Thanksgiving.

Paul Susie has been charged with first- and second-degree assault as well as "related charges," the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced. The incident occurred on Saturday.

At about 8:30 p.m. on that weekend night, three 12-year-old girls "were going door-to-door" in the area of the 1700 block of Point No Point Drive in Annapolis. They were singing Christmas carols.

According to charging documents reviewed by local outlet WTOP, the girls were standing on Susie's front stoop when one of them knocked twice on his door and said they were caroling. Susie was inside his home, apparently looking out a bay window.

The suspect "pointed a firearm at them from a window inside of his residence," the police department said. Sometime later, officers responded to the scene and arrested Susie. He reportedly admitted to having been involved, saying he had drunk at least one alcoholic beverage.

Authorities noted that Susie's stoop was well-lit at the time. His gun, a .40-caliber Glock handgun for which he had a permit, was recovered. However, he was reportedly also charged with handling a handgun while under the influence.

Annapolis, Maryland, the state's capital, is located on Chesapeake Bay; it is roughly 30 miles east of Washington, D.C.