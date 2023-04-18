Aaron Parsons, the man accused of carjacking a double-amputee, was indicted on Monday and faces a murder charge in a separate case.

A grand jury in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, indicted Parsons and Danielle Mayne-Hicks, 27, for robbery and kidnapping charges in the homicide, authorities said.

“Aaron Parsons is a barbaric predator,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “Judgment day is coming.”

The alleged attack on the amputee happened on Feb. 21, when Parsons and two men approached the 59-year-old victim, who was sitting in his vehicle near 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue in Cleveland, authorities said.

At gunpoint, they forced him to drive. Parsons and the men allegedly pistol-whipped him during the drive. The man reached the railroad tracks near Pearl Road and West 25th Street, authorities said.

“They then forcefully removed him out of his vehicle and onto the railroad tracks and stated, ‘If the cold weather doesn’t kill you, a train will,'” prosecutors said. “Parsons and the males removed the victim’s wheelchair from his vehicle, threw it into the ravine and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, which also contained his two prosthetic legs.”

But the man managed to call the cops. His car was found burned near East 59th Street and Park Avenue.

Parsons was indicted for attempted murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, arson, grand theft, having weapons under disability, and two counts of robbery.

In the second case, Parsons and co-defendant Mayne-Hicks allegedly approached a 23-year-old man under a bridge by railroad tracks near Pearl Road and West 25th Street on March 24. They allegedly beat him, and Parsons allegedly shot him in the head multiple times before the two fled. The victim died at the scene.

In this case, Parsons was charged with three counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, two counts of kidnapping, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of arson, and one count of having weapons under disability.

Mayne-Hicks was indicted for two counts each of aggravated robbery, robbery, and kidnapping.

Their arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

