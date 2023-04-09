A man accused of carjacking a double amputee and dumping him onto train tracks is now in custody, the U.S. Marshals said, according to WOIO. Aaron Parsons, 36, surrendered on Wednesday for a charge of aggravated robbery with a gun, authorities said.

Investigators claim he carjacked the victim at gunpoint at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 22 near the intersection of East 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue in the Broadway–Slavic Village neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio.

@USMSCleveland is offering a reward for information that would lead to fugitive Aaron Parsons’s capture. Parsons is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Cleveland Division of Police for aggravated robbery with a gun. pic.twitter.com/tDQlmYk83e — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) April 3, 2023

Parsons allegedly forced the man to drive to the 4000 block of Pearl Road in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Parsons threw the man out of the vehicle and onto railroad tracks, authorities said. He and two other suspects, who investigators did not name, were allegedly involved in striking the man in the head with a firearm.

“If the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will,” Parsons is accused of telling the victim.

Authorities said he took the man’s wheelchair from the car and threw it down a ravine. The victim’s prosthetic legs were in the car. The man managed to crawl to safety, authorities said.

Police said they found the vehicle burned up at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 23, several hours after the kidnapping.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]