A Minnesota man allegedly targeted another driver during a road rage incident that ended in gunfire.

Jakob Mohr, 24, is currently in custody at the Stearns County Jail after he turned himself in on charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and harassment. According to a press release from the Sartell Police Department, officers responded to calls about a shooting that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said the victim of the shooting, who was not named, said he noticed someone later identified as Mohr "following him closely and driving aggressively" before he pulled up next to him and allegedly fired several shots at him.

Local ABC affiliate KSTP spoke to Sartell Police Chief Brandon Silgjord and obtained the 911 call from the alleged incident, which took place Sunday around 2 a.m. During the call, dispatchers said Mohr was driving a red Chevy Impala and the victim was in a Dodge truck. Silgjord said the driver who was being pursued by Mohr tried to get off the highway to elude Mohr, but Mohr followed him.

Police said Mohr tailgated the Dodge truck then pulled up next to it. Mohr then allegedly fired "multiple" shots, one of which hit the victim in the leg. Silgjord told KSTP, "Initially, he saw his windshield had broken, which was his first indication that he was being shot at."

The victim is still being treated in the hospital for his injury and is expected to recover. Police said they believed the victim was targeted "due to tensions involving a mutual friend," but did not provide further details.

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Mohr's vehicle was located at a bar a short time after the alleged shooting. Police said Mohr turned himself in to police before noon on Sunday.

Mohr was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and harassment. He is still in custody at Stearns County Jail. His next court date was not available.