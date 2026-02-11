A father living in Texas had a "big argument" about President Donald Trump with his 23-year-old British daughter not long before he accidentally shot her to death while he was showing her his gun, authorities reportedly concluded.

Kris Harrison will not face charges after a Collin County grand jury declined to indict him for the 2025 shooting death of his daughter Lucy Harrison, who was visiting from Britain. The BBC attended Tuesday's inquest by Cheshire Coroner's Court that was investigating the sudden death as is required by law.

According to Tuesday's hearing, Lucy Harrison and her boyfriend were visiting her father who moved to the U.S. when she was a child. The victim and her father had gotten into a "big argument" about Donald Trump on the day of her death, the investigation revealed. Kris Harrison was a supporter of the president while his daughter was not.

The pair was apparently discussing accusations of sexual assault against Trump.

"How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I'd been sexually assaulted?" Lucy Harrison asked her father, according to her boyfriend Sam Littler.

Kris Harrison reportedly said it wouldn't upset him too much because he had two other daughters who lived with him. This made his daughter storm off in anger.

The boyfriend said later that day as they were preparing to head to the airport to travel home, Kris Harrison took his daughter to his bedroom to show her his firearm after they watched a news segment about gun crime.

"As I lifted the gun to show her I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell," he said in a statement to the court, per the BBC.

Littler reportedly stated he ran to the bedroom and found his girlfriend lying on the floor and her father "screaming, just sort of nonsense."

Kris Harrison admitted to previously having a drinking problem and had a relapse because he was upset his daughter was leaving. He said he drank about 500 milliliters of wine, which is roughly 17 ounces, on the day in question.

In the statement, he said he "fully accepted" the consequences of his actions.

"There isn't a day I don't feel the weight of that loss, a weight I will carry for the rest of my life," he reportedly said.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Lucy Harrison died on Jan. 10, 2025, at her dad's home in Prosper, a Dallas suburb. Fox News Digital obtained an autopsy report that said she was shot once in the chest. Prosper police told the outlet its detectives conducted a "thorough investigation" into what it called a "tragic incident."

Cheshire police released the following statement from Lucy Harrison's mother and boyfriend shortly after her death.

Lucy was life. She lived it fiercely and fearlessly, not being afraid to feel all that life has to offer. Lucy unashamedly loved — she had a huge capacity to love and be loved. She was the embodiment of wonderful contradictions; she adored travel and being away, experiencing new places and cultures, yet at the same time, she loved nothing more than snuggling up in her pyjamas with her candles on at home. She could be dramatic and elaborate situations like it was the end of the world, yet she could also be straight talking and not afraid to have bold conversations. She was truly thriving in life and although this gives us great comfort, we are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful, gorgeous Luce.

Harrison hailed from Warrington, a town in England between Liverpool and Manchester. She reportedly attended Manchester Metropolitan University. The school sent a statement to the Manchester Evening News that called her a "well-liked and valuable member of our school community."

"She will be remembered for her hard work, dedication to her studies, and her friendly and positive presence within our college community. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this most difficult time," the statement said.