A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing his lover's husband at a Texas bus stop and then tossing the knife he used near where he worked.

Carl Mott was sentenced in court on Friday to 70 years in prison, the Bexar County Criminal District Attorney's Office announced.

The defendant was convicted of murder and tampering with evidence on Jan. 30, over the death of 52-year-old Michael Bowman.

Mott was 61 years old when, on Dec. 14, 2024, he encountered Bowman and his wife at a bus stop on the northeast side of San Antonio.

The killer "had been engaged in a long-standing extramarital relationship" with the woman, according to the DA's office.

After words were exchanged, Mott "approached" Bowman with a knife "and stabbed him in his upper left shoulder," prosecutors said.

Bowman and his wife went into a nearby restaurant seeking help as he was bleeding heavily, local CBS affiliate KENS reported at the time.

The couple reportedly identified Mott as the attacker and added that he had assaulted Bowman in the past.

The victim eventually died from his injuries.

Mott fled after the stabbing, with surveillance footage capturing him "discarding the knife in bushes near his place of employment approximately 10 minutes after the attack," authorities said. Law enforcement identified Mott as their suspect and arrested him about 11 hours later.

The knife was found four days after the stabbing.

"This was a senseless act of violence fueled by jealousy that cost a man his life," Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said. "Today's sentence ensures the defendant is held accountable and that justice is delivered for the victim and his family."