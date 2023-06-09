A Wisconsin man arrested for allegedly shooting his brother-in-law during an overnight camping trip in Wisconsin told police he didn’t remember what happened, according to a criminal complaint.

David A. Harp, 61, faces charges of second-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of Corby J. Neef, 54. Harp is being held at the Richland County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond. He’s set for a preliminary hearing on July 5.

Harp was initially charged with first-degree reckless homicide and held on a $250,000 bond. His charge was later changed to second-degree reckless homicide.

Neef was discovered dead on May 25 at the Bunker Hill Campground in Cazenovia after a 911 caller reported seeing a body, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Citing the complaint, Madison, Wisconsin’s ABC affiliate WKOW reported what allegedly went down after authorities found Neef’s body between Harp’s camper and vehicle.

An unidentified woman camping with Harp and Neef told deputies the three had been drinking the previous evening, the station reported.

She went to bed around 10 p.m. and was “very intoxicated,” while Neef and Harp stayed outside to drink, the station reported.

Harp said he didn’t know when he went to bed but said he was intoxicated, according to the complaint obtained by WKOW.

Harp showed an officer his handgun in his camper but allegedly said he usually kept it in his vehicle’s center console, the station reported. A check of the car found the center console open.

Two shell casings near Harp’s vehicle reportedly matched the live rounds found in Harp’s gun.

Harp said he didn’t remember shooting Neef, the station reported.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]