A 41-year-old man in Pennsylvania was arrested this week for allegedly killing his 44-year-old employer, fatally shooting the other man with a shotgun inside a pickup truck, covering the remains with clothes and tools, then discarding the body on the side of the road after returning home from a drive to Maryland with his girlfriend and child. Justin Allen Green was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of robbery — inflicting serious bodily injury in the slaying of Daryl Vincent Lee, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Green’s girlfriend, 30-year-old Brooke Ashley Pullin, was also arrested and records show she is facing charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, false identification to law enforcement, and receiving stolen property.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Altoona, Pennsylvania, CBS affiliate WTAJ-TV, Lee’s body was discovered lying facedown on the side of Route 403 in East Wheatfield Township in the early morning hours of Friday, July 14. A subsequent autopsy determined that Lee’s manner of death was a homicide and the cause of death was two gunshot wounds. Pennsylvania State Troopers reportedly noted in the report that a “multi-colored hair” was found on the collar of Lee’s shirt.

In the criminal complaint, investigators reportedly say that Lee owned and operated his own landscaping and lawn care business. On the day before his body was recovered, Lee told someone that he was scheduled to work three lawn care jobs and that a man named “Bam” — who was later identified as Green — would be helping him, The Tribune-Democrat reported.

After finishing the jobs, Lee and Green were driving to collect payment from a customer when Green allegedly shot Lee with a 12-gauge shotgun he’d previously bought at a yard sale. Lee was reportedly sitting in the passenger seat of Green’s Toyota Tundra pickup truck at the time of the shooting.

State troopers reportedly said that “physical evidence” and “surveillance video” from the area around Lee’s home led investigators to question Green and Pullin about his death.

When questioned, Green allegedly claimed that after working with Lee on Thursday, he dropped the other man off at home later in the afternoon and that was the last time he had seen Lee. The troopers reportedly made a note that Pullin had “multi-colored hair” when Green was questioned.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the pickup truck where they allegedly recovered two shotgun shells from the center console, several multi-colored hairs, and multiple areas of blood spatter.

In a second interview with investigators, Green allegedly admitted to shooting Lee while they were driving on Franklin Street in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, WTAJ reported. Lee died “instantly” the complaint states. After the shooting, Green allegedly claimed that he kept Lee in the passenger seat of the car and covered the body with a shirt and some tools, then picked up Pullin and their child to “take a road trip to Maryland.” Green further allegedly claimed that Lee’s body stayed in the passenger seat during the trip and that Pullin remained unaware that there was a dead body in the car.

During the alleged “road trip,” Green said he tossed the murder weapon into the Potomac River. He reportedly said that they returned from the trip late Thursday night and he then went back out and dumped Lee’s body on the side of the road.

Green and Pullin are both currently being held in Cambria County Prison. Green was denied bond while Pullin’s bond was set at $150,000. They are both scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2. It is unclear if they have retained attorneys in the case.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]