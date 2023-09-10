A man wearing slippers in the shape of bear feet was shot to death in St. Louis, Missouri, while trying to repossess a vehicle, the St. Louis Dispatch reported.

St. Louis police were dispatched around 1 p.m. Thursday to a shooting northwest of downtown and found 45-year-old Jesse Jones unconscious and not alert suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead. A photo taken by the Dispatch shows Jones on the ground wearing the slippers.

On Saturday, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Dewayne Davis, 27, with first-degree murder, robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was taken to jail where he’s being held without bond. The Illinois State Police took him into custody on Friday.

Police did not elaborate on the motive.

Jones’ family told the Dispatch that he owned a towing business called JJ’s Towing & Recovery. He was helping a woman remove her belongings out of a car he was going to repossess when the shooting happened. His sister described Jones as a “big burly man” who looked intimidating but had a big heart and loved helping others.

The slippers were just part of his personality.

“They were lucky he was wearing shoes at all!” his sister told the Dispatch while laughing. “He loved being goofy. He loved wearing overalls with no shirt underneath it. He loved tie-dye shirts. That’s him.”

Jones had just gotten married this past spring, St. Louis NBC affiliate KSDK reported.

“The next and last time that I will ever see him will be to release him to the morgue so he can be cremated,” she told the TV outlet while choking up with tears.

She said she knew something was wrong when he stopped answering his phone as they often would do safety checks because of the hazardous nature of his job.

Chrysta Jones also acknowledged Davis’ family is also grieving.

“We’re not the only victims. My heart goes out to them because, in a sense, they’ve lost something too,” she said.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]